Spirit Airlines Will Have Just 80 Planes To Repay $2 Billion In Debt
It's fair to say that Spirit Airlines had a rough 2025. The ultra-low-cost carrier filed for bankruptcy twice, with executives at rival airlines predicting its imminent demise. Spirit announced on Friday that it plans to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy by this summer. There will be fewer canary yellow planes in the sky as Spirit shrinks its fleet from 214 aircraft down to 80 at most. While it's a success for the airline to reorganize, it's not out of the woods yet with rising fuel prices for the foreseeable future.
Obviously, Spirit won't leave bankruptcy debt-free. The airline entered proceedings with $7.4 billion in debt and will emerge owing $2 billion. To turn its lemons into lemonade, Spirit is focusing its efforts on its strongest markets, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Detroit and New York City. The airline is also expanding premium seating options, adding a third row of its Big Front Seat. However, how far back in the cabin does it stop being the front?
A front-row seat to a jet fuel price spike
It's not the best time to be operating an airline. The United States and Israel waging war against Iran has led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and a spike in global fuel prices. While President Trump wants tanker captains to just run the gauntlet of Iranian missiles and mines, roughly 20% percent of the world's oil is cut off the market. According to CNBC, United CEO Scott Kirby said that higher airfares were on the horizon due to rising fuel prices. Cathay Pacific and Qantas have already raised their ticket prices.
Spirit's position as an ultra-low-cost carrier leaves it vulnerable to rising fuel prices. It also relies heavily on tourist travel, especially to Florida. Kirby and other executives noted that travel demand has remained strong, but they don't know how long that will hold as the war drags on. Only time will tell if Kirby's early prediction that Spirit will collapse comes to fruition.