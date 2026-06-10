Republicans' War To Make Gas Expensive Is Making Other Things Expensive Too

Those of us who already owned EVs when this Republican-led war with Iran made gas expensive had to feel pretty good about paying $0.07/kWh at home, while everyone else freaked out over $4, $5, and even $6 gas. Still, I've tried not to be a jerk about it because higher energy costs lead to higher transportation costs and then higher overall costs. Even worse, gas isn't the only thing petroleum's used for, and we all know what happens to cost when supply disappears. If you don't, allow me to introduce you to this Washington Post article titled "Inflation heats up to highest pace in three years, fueled by Iran war."

Unfortunately for those of us not currently in possession of enough Benjamins to fill a swimming pool, even if you drive an EV, the war that made gas expensive is making everything else expensive too. Per data provided by the Labor Department's consumer price index, inflation has risen to 4.2% through May, up from 3.8% in April. Why? WaPo says that's due to "higher energy prices again accounting for much of the monthly gain." The report went further, adding:

Gas prices, which have surged roughly 50 percent since January as the Iran conflict disrupts oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, rose 7.0 percent in May. The reading marks the third consecutive month in which the conflict has measurably pushed prices higher for American consumers.

Now, the worst parts of the war still take place on the other side of the world, and it's easier to compartmentalize the horrors when the missiles aren't killing our children. Still, there's no avoiding the consequences of war, even here in the U.S., and for now that means we're paying higher prices for a lot of the goods we buy.

That's not some lefty take printed in some leftist antifa zine, either. No, we're talking about the the Jeff Bezos-owned, Mamdani-hating Washington Post that recently called for more data centers. Regardless of the source, though, when you look at the numbers provided by Labor Department's consumer price index, they're headed in the "more expensive" direction.