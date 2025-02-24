Genesis GV90 Flagship SUV Will Have Optional Suicide Doors

Genesis showed off the Neolun concept last year, a very large and very luxurious SUV aimed at the top of the market. When you're competing with cars like the Bentley Bentayga, Mercedes-Maybach GLS and Rolls-Royce Cullinan your SUV really needs to stand out, so the Neolun had features like swiveling seats, heated floors and rear-hinged suicide doors (more boringly known as coach doors) that open to show off the concept car's B-pillarless interior. While a lot of the Neolun's design seemed like typical concept car frippery, it turns out the doors were more real than you may have expected.

Genesis has begun real-world camouflaged prototype testing of the production version of the Neolun, which will be called GV90, and recent spy shots show that it will come in two different versions: a standard model with normal front-hinged rear doors, and a long-wheelbase model that will have suicide rear doors — and maybe no B-pillar, just like the concept. This will make the GV90 one of an extremely select few that will offer both normal doors and coach doors from the factory, the only other car in recent memory to do so being the Lincoln Continental.