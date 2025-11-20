Genesis Wants To Go GT3 Racing With The Beautiful V8-Powered Magma GT Mid-Engine Supercar

Judging by the very loud and very good exhaust note, the Magma GT is definitely powered by a V8 engine, and it sure sounds a lot like the GRM-001's twin-turbo motor, which was created by sticking two of Hyundai's WRC four-cylinders together. It would make a lot of sense for the car to use that engine, as that would certainly save on development costs. Genesis says the Magma GT is "the brand's clearest expression yet of its commitment to its future high-performance capabilities," adding that it's a "long-term ambition" to enter GT racing. Having both the GMR-001 and the Magma GT on the same tracks, in the same races, at the same time would be quite the statement.

And it really doesn't look that far off. A mere concept car wouldn't be finished to this level of detail, and it doesn't seem like the design needs much more refining for it to be production-ready. If it does go into production for road use and not just GT3 racing, it remains to be seen what powertrain it would use — I doubt that racing V8 would pass emissions, so maybe it would use the brand's twin-turbo V6. Regardless, even if the Magma GT only spawns a race car, it's really damn cool that Genesis is doing it at all. The brand says the concept will guide its performance identity for the next decade, which has got to be a good sign. I'll be able to get up close to the Magma GT tomorrow, so let me know what you want to see or learn about it.