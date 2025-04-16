Genesis X Gran Equator Concept Presages The Biggest Visual Change Yet For Genesis

Ever since Genesis landed on its vertically-stacked-dual-headlights-usually-continuing-through-the-front-fender look, it's been one of the most visually distinct auto brands on the market. No competitor has leaned so far into the art deco inspiration that lurks behind Genesis styling, and that aesthetic has allowed the Korean automaker to carve out a niche in the otherwise crowded luxury market. But the company's latest concept, the X Gran Equator, makes a big change to that aesthetic — a change I genuinely can't tell if I like or not.

On every Genesis, the centerpiece of the front end is a crest motif. Whether it's a grille on an internal combustion car or a lighting element on an EV, there's always a point at the bottom-center of the car's front bumper. The X Gran Equator, perhaps out of a desire to be more rugged in keeping with its off-road bent, ditches that lower point in favor of two parallel full-length light bars. It's very, very different.