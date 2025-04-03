Genesis Brings Big Coupe And Full-Size Convertible Concepts To The Seoul Motor Show
Genesis brought two concept cars to the Seoul Motor Show Thursday that once again showcase an automaker that is more interested in elegance than aggression. The X Gran Coupe Concept and the X Gran Convertible Concept rolled into Seoul Mobility Show 2025 in Goyang, Korea, on the sick wheels the brand is known for as two new spins on the brand's flagship G90 sedan.
It goes without saying, but let's say it anyway; these concepts rock. Who doesn't love a beefy, low to the ground coupe? And a convertible with a full back seat? In purple! Come on now. Genesis' signature double-mesh grille is lower and wider in these concepts along with lower, meaner air intakes, giving the vehicles a more athletic appearance, but I wouldn't say aggressive. Fenders are wider, with a little wing on the back for improved aerodynamics. The brands' two-line headlights are also raked back to the fenders and the bodies are even longer than a normal G90 (which is already quite the lengthy auto at 207.7 inches). The windshields are also further angled back, plus the roof lines have been lowered to give the cars a more streamlined look.
Genesis calls the coupe and the convertible "exclusive and prestigious vehicle typologies": Exclusive because no one makes them and prestigious because, when car makers do make a coupe or a full-size convertible, they're pretty gosh darn expensive. But when it comes to luxury, Genesis is actually one of the more approachable brands out there in terms of pricing, so if these concepts did become reality, they could actually sell in some numbers. Not big numbers, but some. I know seeing this Purple BMW 4 Eater driving down the road with its electric blue interior would improve my day.
Blue, and green with a dye
Speaking of wildly blue interiors, Genesis says via press release that the X Gran Convertible Concept is inspired by "the spirit of fine wines, with an exterior color reminiscent of pressed grapes and an interior color that echoes the deep, rich hues of Cabernet Sauvignon grapes from the Livorno region of Italy."
The exterior is certainly a wine-dark purple but this interior? It's a little closer to a grape-flavored hard candy. Or maybe the blue that my lips turn after too many glasses of that Cabernet Sauvignon. Either way, I'm calling it juicy.
The X Gran Coupe Concept was grown on an entirely different vine, though in the same region, as it was inspired by Mediterranean olive trees. This includes olive wood accents, olive-inspired accent lighting, floor mats with olive leaf motifs, and leather tanned using wastewater from Italian olive production. If you're one of those children parading around as an adult who doesn't like olives, this interior is probably not for you. I love it, though. Instead of chrome, Genesis sprinkled crystal throughout the interior to inspire the glitter of the Med.
So where is last year's grape concept?
Genesis taunted us with the color-drenched Neolun concept last year at the New York Auto Show, and many (including us) thought it was a shoe-in for a start on a GV90 SUV. The folks at Genesis were extremely cagey about the future of Neolun or a flagship SUV with journalists this week, however.
Knowing smiles and refusal to comment on future products are par for the course when it comes to big breaking news products. The grape-colored Neolun interior is similar to what we see here in the X Gran Convertible Concept, so the ethos of last year's concept remains intact. However, baring some huge surprise not shared with journalists, we probably won't see a GV90 this week.