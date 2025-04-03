Genesis Brings Big Coupe And Full-Size Convertible Concepts To The Seoul Motor Show

Genesis brought two concept cars to the Seoul Motor Show Thursday that once again showcase an automaker that is more interested in elegance than aggression. The X Gran Coupe Concept and the X Gran Convertible Concept rolled into Seoul Mobility Show 2025 in Goyang, Korea, on the sick wheels the brand is known for as two new spins on the brand's flagship G90 sedan.

It goes without saying, but let's say it anyway; these concepts rock. Who doesn't love a beefy, low to the ground coupe? And a convertible with a full back seat? In purple! Come on now. Genesis' signature double-mesh grille is lower and wider in these concepts along with lower, meaner air intakes, giving the vehicles a more athletic appearance, but I wouldn't say aggressive. Fenders are wider, with a little wing on the back for improved aerodynamics. The brands' two-line headlights are also raked back to the fenders and the bodies are even longer than a normal G90 (which is already quite the lengthy auto at 207.7 inches). The windshields are also further angled back, plus the roof lines have been lowered to give the cars a more streamlined look.

Genesis calls the coupe and the convertible "exclusive and prestigious vehicle typologies": Exclusive because no one makes them and prestigious because, when car makers do make a coupe or a full-size convertible, they're pretty gosh darn expensive. But when it comes to luxury, Genesis is actually one of the more approachable brands out there in terms of pricing, so if these concepts did become reality, they could actually sell in some numbers. Not big numbers, but some. I know seeing this Purple BMW 4 Eater driving down the road with its electric blue interior would improve my day.