The Air Force One 747 That Qatar Gifted To Trump Is Getting Its Finishing Touches

Progress continues on the new Presidential transport. Air and Space Forces reports that Air Force One has a fresh coat of paint, one of the final steps before it goes into service. It no longer looks like the personal plane of the Qatari royal family, but the personal plane of Donald Trump, painted in the inverse color scheme of his personal Boeing 757.

An Air Force spokesperson said that painting is complete, and the "VC-25B bridge aircraft" is receiving its final modifications before it's ready to take on Air Force One duties. While the Air Force did not say exactly when this will be, a previous announcement in May stated that the plane was on schedule to enter service this summer, which is likely still the case.