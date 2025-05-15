Trump's '$200 Billion' Boeing-Qatar Deal Worth Less Than Half What He Claims

It's an absurd number of jets considering that Qatar Airways currently has 230 planes in its fleet and is still waiting on 85 aircraft from previously placed Boeing orders. While Boeing's production backlog is seven years long, it's difficult to imagine that a Gulf carrier would need a 500-plane fleet by the mid-2030s.

Confirming the deal's actual $93 billion value is a bit of a headscratcher. Split across the 160 planes, it's roughly $600 million per aircraft. The list price for the most expensive Boeing 787 is just under $295 million. This is the opposite of what you would expect from an order this size. Airlines tend to place bulk orders to save money, as manufacturers are willing to sell planes below list price to secure big deals and keep production lines churning out planes for the foreseeable future. Qatar is seemingly overpaying.

The logic that Trump used to attach "$200 billion" to this trade deal is even more baffling and has nothing to do with Boeing. The agreement between the United States and Qatar didn't just include planes. The deal also included $106.5 billion in contracts concerning nearly 40 other projects for engineering firm McDermott, tech company Parsons and computing company Quantinuum. Bundling all of this together as a marquee win for Boeing was just spin to exaggerate this one victory in a sea of trade disasters.