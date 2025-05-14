Trump's So-Called 'Free' $400 Million Plane Would Actually Cost Taxpayers Nearly $1 Billion

President Donald Trump is set to receive a Boeing 747 from the nation of Qatar, reportedly worth between $250 million and $400 million, in a move that is definitely NOT corrupt at all. Not one bit. The way Trump tells it, he'd be a fool to turn down such a nice gift, offered purely out of the goodness of Qatar's heart, and in doing so, he'll be saving taxpayers money. Except turning a plane into Air Force One requires a lot more than a tacky gold livery and would, in fact, likely cost taxpayers close to $1 billion, CNN reports.

How would a free plane end up costing taxpayers so much money? Well, since it's a plane that's already in service and currently owned by another country — one Trump previously said has "historically been a funder of terrorism at a very high level," even — it's a flying national security nightmare. Checking it for bugs and other security vulnerabilities alone would reportedly require tearing the thing down to the studs and evaluating every single component before putting it all back together. If Qatari intelligence wants to know our state secrets, it needs to read Pete Hegseth's Signal chats like every other foreign intelligence agency.

"You would want to check the airplane out completely – strip it down, check for bugs, things like that, harden it to make sure nobody could hijack the electronics on the airplane ... The ability for the president to command and control his military in the worst days, that takes a lot," an unnamed "retired senior military official familiar with Air Force One" told CNN.