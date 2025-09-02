Air Force One's Iconic Livery Was Co-Designed By This Legendary Car Designer

What do the Studebaker Avanti and Air Force One have in common? They owe their appearance to the same person. In 1962, French-born designer Raymond Loewy collaborated with President John F. Kennedy to create the design that has become the signature livery for Air Force One. (The term "Air Force One" can refer to any plane carrying the president, but it's employed here to describe vehicles officially equipped for presidential transport.)

Loewy's résumé suggests he was both a jack of all trades and a master of many. After starting his career as a fashion illustrator, he pivoted to industrial design and has been credited with a range of successful designs for products including, but not limited to, refrigerators, Lucky Strike cigarette packaging, Coca-Cola bottles and vending machines, and of course, cars and planes.

Loewy was designing cars as early as the 1930s, decades before he hatched the idea of overhauling the presidential plane's appearance. His studio first assisted with designs for the Hupmobile, and after World War II Loewy provided designs to Studebaker for several of its cars with the help of Virgil Exner, his chief automotive designer. Loewy and his team are directly responsible for the unmistakable look of cars like the Studebaker Avanti and Starliner, among others. The uniqueness and striking nature of these designs foreshadowed Loewy's future success in co-redesigning another iconic transportation device: the president's Boeing 707.