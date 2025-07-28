Renovating Trump's 'Free' Qatari Jet Is Going Great, Just Don't Ask About The Mysterious $934 Million Transfer No One Wants To Talk About

It may feel like it's already been years, but in reality, the news that President Trump decided to accept a "free" Boeing 747 from the nation of Qatar is only a couple of months old. It's no secret that, in order to use the plane as Air Force One, it will require an expensive and thorough renovation. How much are taxpayers actually spending on Trump's "free" plane, though? Well, that's classified, but it also sounds like early estimates of nearly a billion dollars may have actually been pretty accurate, the New York Times reports.

Apparently, the Pentagon mysteriously transferred $934 million out of its nuclear missile modernization budget into "an unnamed classified project" that "congressional budget sleuths" believe "almost certainly includes the renovation of" Trump's allegedly free plane. We can't know for sure that money will be used on Trump's plane, and even if it is, they may not use the entire $934 million to renovate the plane, but according to the Times, Air Force officials have previously mentioned using money already allocated for nuclear modernization to turn the Qatari jet into a useable Air Force One.

It's also important to remember that the current plan isn't for the U.S. government to keep the plane. Instead, it will supposedly be transferred to Trump's presidential library (which, notably, still doesn't exist) when Trump leaves office. So while work on the plane will reportedly begin soon, it will likely take at least a year, if not two, to get it ready for duty. That leaves very little time for Trump to use it as Air Force One. He is, after all, constitutionally ineligible to serve another term as President, at least if you go based on what the words in the Constitution say.