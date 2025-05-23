Place Your Bets On How Many Bugs The DoD Will Find In Trump's Qatari 747

Personally, I'm more interested in the bugs that the DoD doesn't find. I was always a big DC Spy Museum kid, and a plane the size of a 747-800 must have innumerable places that a bug could be hidden, disguised as normal plane equipment. These planes have miles of wiring, and I for one wouldn't be able to tell a genuine Boeing junction box from one installed by the Qatari royal family to listen in on the Trump administration. I certainly wouldn't be able to tell through a pair of beer goggles, so Pete Hegseth has his work cut out for him.

Of course, one has to wonder whether bugging the Trump administration is even necessary. We're talking about a President who owns his own social network and posts with the frequency of an unemployed podcaster — what thoughts are we all really missing out on? Sure, a foreign nation would probably rather play it safe than sorry by absolutely filling that plane with bugs, but the return on investment isn't exactly guaranteed.

Still, it's fun to wonder. Personally I'm betting on bugs in the cockpit, all up and down the main cabin, and up on the second deck. If you're not sure exactly how the plane's interior will be laid out after its retrofit, it's in your best interests to simply spam listening devices everywhere possible — the zerg rush approach to espionage. My bet on the final number is somewhere in the mid-60s, but it could be far higher than that. What do you think?