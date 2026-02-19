Air Force One And The Boeing 747 Gifted By Qatar Will Get Trump's Tacky Paint Job After All

We've been hearing about President Donald Trump's desire to repaint Air Force One to be the inverse of his private 757 since his first presidency, and unfortunately it looks like it's finally happening. Air Force officials confirmed with CNN on Tuesday that the end is near for the baby blue and white livery that has adorned Air Force One since the Kennedy administration.

It also confirmed that the Boeing 747 donated to the U.S. military by Qatar as an interim Air Force One will receive the new livery and be flying as early as this summer, but the two Boeing-modified 747s are still not ready.

The tacky livery in question effectively bisects the fuselage of the plane with a dark red metallic line above a gold line, and a dark blue bottom. "In 2022, during the Biden administration, the livery was rejected by the Air Force citing cost and technical reasons." An Air Force spokesperson told CNN in 2022 that darker colors, among other factors, on the underside of the VC-25B, the military designation for the modified 747s that serve as Air Force One, might contribute to temperatures exceeding the current qualification limits of a small number of components. It's unclear how that concern has been addressed for the Trump administration's new livery.