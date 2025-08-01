Senate Republicans Vote To Let Trump Keep Qatar Jet After Taxpayer-Funded $1 Billion Retrofit

Senate Republicans want their colleague on the other side of the aisle to pump their brakes. Senator Mitch McConnell, the defense subcommittee chair, stated that discussion around the jumbo jet's future should be shelved until later this year when the national defense authorization bill is debated. Considering that McConnell is retiring when his term ends next year, he may just be kicking the can down the road to make the fallout someone else's problem. He said:

"We should be briefed on the long-term disposition plans before rushing to take action such as this, for which this simply [has] no urgency. The amendment is intended as a poison pill and political theater."

There really isn't any uncertainty about what Trump wants to do with the Boeing 747-8. The $400 million aircraft will only temporarily serve as Air Force One until Boeing completes long-awaited work on a pair of 747-8I planes. Boeing had signed the deal during Trump's first term, but 2027 is the earliest potential delivery date for the first plane. Trump wants the Qatari-gifted jet to be transferred to his yet-to-be-designed presidential library after less than two years in service. The Boeing VC-137C at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library is the only former Air Force One aircraft to be on display in a similar manner. However, the modified Boeing 707 spent 28 years in service. What happens to the Qatari 747 between the end of Trump's second term and the library's construction? Is this relatively new plane just going to sit on the tarmac somewhere?