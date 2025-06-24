This Is Who Should Buy Maserati, According To Our Readers

Toyota is the best option.

Firstly, unlike Maserati, Toyota makes cars with unrivalled build quality, reliability and they are very much an engineering led company.

Secondly, and sadly SUVs are a critical component of making car companies profitable even McLaren and Ferrari have succumbed. Toyota has a history of making quality well built SUVs which buyers all over the world will happily pay a premium for (not a Porsche level premium but certainly a premium that Ford, Nissan or GM would love).

Thirdly Toyota have just stopped selling the BMW Z4, sorry Supra so they do not have a premium sports car model that would potentially be gouged by Maserati sports cars.

Fourthly, Toyota is developing the new MR2 and or Celica so combined with the GR86 the company still sees life in sportscars.

Finally Toyota fundamentally changed the luxury car market with their Lexus brand. They have some insight into how to make technically brilliant luxury car that just works.

Toyota could roll technicians off the MR2/Celica projects as they finish development along with some Lexus technicians. These staff along with the Italian designers responsible for look and feel of the cars could create a car that loses not of the Maserati's look and passion but which is simply underpinned by Toyotas engineering and Lexus build quality that are constructed in a factory that is run to Toyota tolerances in terms of defects and build quality.

Maserati looks and noise, Toyota engineering & Lexus build quality!! A++