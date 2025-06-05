Maserati Promises To Get Its Act Together Soon

Maserati is finalizing a new business plan that it expects to reveal shortly. The roadmap to right Maserati's sinking ship is set to be revealed soon after Stellantis' new CEO, Antonio Filosa, starts his job at the end of this month.

The Italian automaker has had a rough go of it for some time now with slow sales, questionable-at-best quality and a lackluster product lineup. At the moment, there are no new model launches on the schedule as its parent company reviews its strategies. A previous revival plan was put on hold in 2024. From Reuters:

Maserati CEO Santo Ficili said the plan was being finalised and would not just include new products but also redesign relations with dealers and the assistance network. "We have clear ideas about what we want to do, we hope we can be ready very soon," Ficili said at the Motor Valley Fest in the Italian city of Modena, where Maserati is headquartered. "Let's wait for Antonio to take up his job," he added. Stellantis last week named its North American chief Filosa, an Italian national, as its new CEO. His appointment will be effective from June 23. "Antonio loves the (Maserati) brand, I am sure we'll do great things," Ficili said, adding Maserati will continue to design, engineer and manufacture all its models in Italy. Asked about market speculation that Stellantis could assess a sale of Maserati amid poor results and falling sales, Ficili reiterated the group had no plans at all to divest from it.

Alfa Romeo fans should start getting (cautiously) excited as well. Ficili, who also heads Alfa, says a review of the troubled Italian automaker is imminent as well. Stellantis has hired consulting firm McKinsey to advise on strategies for both Maserati and Alfa as they face the U.S. tariff storm. The U.S. is crucial for both brands. It accounts for about 30% of Maserati's sales and 15% of Alfa's.

I suppose time will tell if Masertai's upcoming plan to save itself will be enough to, you know, save itself. I really hope it can pull through. I know it has the juice to make a great car like the GranTurismo and GranCabrio, but it needs more than a good driver's car if it wants to stay afloat.