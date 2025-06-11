The French Have Had Enough Of Elon Musk's Far-Right Antics
A group of Tesla owners in France are sick of CEO Elon Musk's severe right-wing politics, so now they're suing the company — alleging that its vehicles have become "far-right totems" that are harming their reputations. You know, I don't agree with the French very often, but they've got a real point here.
The small group of about 10 Tesla leaseholders are looking to terminate their lease contracts with Tesla and recover legal costs at the Paris Commercial Court. They're citing "direct and concrete" harm caused by Musk's backing of President Trump and Germany's far-right AfD party, according to Reuters. Musk poured nearly $300 million into campaigns to get Trump and other Republicans elected in the 2024 U.S. election, and he's been a staunch supporter of the President until their recent falling out — though tempers seem to have cooled at this point.
"Tesla vehicles have become powerful political symbols and are now perceived as true far-right 'totems,' much to the dismay of those who purchased them solely as innovative and eco-friendly vehicles," the firm, called GKA, said in a statement.
The law firm also referred to the now-infamous "Roman Salute" Musk made during Trump's inauguration celebration which drew a hell of a lot of comparisons to a Nazi salute. Musk called the criticism of his gesture a "tired" attack, according to Reuters.
Tesla's trouble in Europe
The Austin, Texas-based automaker has seen a severe rebuke in Europe following Musk's actions. We recently reported that year-over-year sales in Germany and the United Kingdom dropped 62% and 42% respectively last month, meaning Tesla sold just 885 vehicles in Germany in all of April. That's somehow better than the 512 vehicles it sold during the same period in the UK. It has also seen sales fall by 80% in Sweden and 59% in France, according to the New York Times.
Things get even bleaker when you consider the products coming out of China right now. Despite a 27% import tariff from the EU, BYD recorded a 755% sales jump in Germany in April. In the UK — where there aren't any tariffs on Chinese vehicles — sales were up 311% for the company.
No matter how you slice it, Tesla is in trouble in Europe. I very much doubt Musk's tepid, groveling apology to Trump is going to move the needle for many folks. The damage is done. Musk made his bed. Now he must lay in it.