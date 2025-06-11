The French Have Had Enough Of Elon Musk's Far-Right Antics

A group of Tesla owners in France are sick of CEO Elon Musk's severe right-wing politics, so now they're suing the company — alleging that its vehicles have become "far-right totems" that are harming their reputations. You know, I don't agree with the French very often, but they've got a real point here.

The small group of about 10 Tesla leaseholders are looking to terminate their lease contracts with Tesla and recover legal costs at the Paris Commercial Court. They're citing "direct and concrete" harm caused by Musk's backing of President Trump and Germany's far-right AfD party, according to Reuters. Musk poured nearly $300 million into campaigns to get Trump and other Republicans elected in the 2024 U.S. election, and he's been a staunch supporter of the President until their recent falling out — though tempers seem to have cooled at this point.

"Tesla vehicles have become powerful political symbols and are now perceived as true far-right 'totems,' much to the dismay of those who purchased them solely as innovative and eco-friendly vehicles," the firm, called GKA, said in a statement.

The law firm also referred to the now-infamous "Roman Salute" Musk made during Trump's inauguration celebration which drew a hell of a lot of comparisons to a Nazi salute. Musk called the criticism of his gesture a "tired" attack, according to Reuters.