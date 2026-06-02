One Million New-Car Buyers Have Been Driven Out Of The Market By High MSRPs, High Interest Rates, High Inflation And High Gas Prices

I'm not sure if you've noticed, but everything has gotten a hell of a lot more expensive over the last few years, and that fact has driven just about one million prospective buyers out of the new car market since the beginning of the 2020s. It's not expected they'll be back anytime soon, either.

There was — until very recently — some hope among auto executives, analysts and economists that new car sales in the U.S. would return to where they were prior to the Pandemic, but that's now pretty much out the window, according to The Wall Street Journal. Some of the world's largest automakers, like Ford, General Motors and Toyota, have apparently said they're planning for sales of new cars to shrink or stagnate this year, due — in no small part — to inflation, rising gas prices and high interest rates. When you combine those factors with the hard truth that Automotive News says the average MSRP of a new vehicle is currently sitting at $51,593, droves of would-be customers are balking at new car purchases.

Prior to Covid making everything worse, folks in the U.S. were buying around 17 million new vehicles per year, and it's now expected that we won't hit those levels again until at least the end of the decade, with 16 million or fewer sales being predicted for 2026. The damage could be even worse if gas prices remain elevated due to the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran. That's going to be a tough pill to swallow for automakers that are already dealing with higher costs due to President Trump's tariffs.

Apparently, these auto executives are aware that most new cars are out of the reach of most Americans, and it would be hard for them not to realize that. I mean, about one quarter of new cars in the U.S. cost between $25,000 and $35,000, according to Edmunds. That's less than the amount that cost over $55,000 — and I'm not sure that is sustainable.