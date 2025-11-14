Used Car Prices Are The Highest They've Been Since COVID

Doesn't everything feel like it's too expensive now? It's not your imagination; used car prices are the highest they've been since the chip shortage of the COVID lockdown era, and cars are sitting on lots unsold for longer periods than they were back then. From the Detroit Free Press:

The prices of new and used cars have been stubbornly high for a while. ... Ivan Drury, director of insights at Edmunds, said there's something unusual about the price of 3-year-old used cars, which saw average transaction prices above $30,000 in the third quarter of this year, at $31,067, up 5% from the same period last year. It's the highest third-quarter average transaction price since 2022, when the average hit $31,259, according to data supplied by Edmunds. ... The last time used car prices were so high for an extended period was a number of years ago. They crossed the $30,000 threshold in the fourth quarter of 2021 and stayed above that mark until the third quarter of 2023, when average transaction prices dropped to $29,697, according to Edmunds.

Granted, we're coming out of a chip shortage now, but one far more minor than the era when we actually cared about curtailing COVID spread in any way at all. The Free Press speculates that used cars are sitting on dealer lots longer because customers are getting pickier, and weighing used cars against deals on new vehicles, but I posit there's another reason: Car buyers are broke, and making do with what they have in the face of a looming U.S. economic collapse.