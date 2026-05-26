Has Car Ownership Become So Expensive It's Basically A Luxury Now?

Car payments are pricey, but they're just one of many factors when it comes to overall affordability. As much as car prices have gone up, the cost of insurance has outpaced it, jumping 37.5% since 2021. The rising cost of car insurance has been a significant factor in overall inflation. Some drivers are even cutting or dropping car insurance because it's too expensive, although dropping insurance entirely is illegal in every state except New Hampshire. And reducing your coverage carries risks if you end up needing the coverage you dropped. If you have a loan on your car, you're usually required to carry comprehensive and collision coverage anyway.

Because everything is getting more expensive, maintenance costs more, too — an average of 12% for maintenance, according to LendingTree. One advantage of a newer car is that it needs little maintenance and few repairs, especially while it still has a warranty. However, those costs will begin to increase as a car ages and needs more upkeep. It's much easier to absorb these costs after the loan is paid off, but on a seven- or eight-year loan, you'll start paying more to keep your car working properly while that loan payment is still hanging over your head. There's also the fear of the car needing a major repair that will cost more than it's worth.

Finally, there's the price of gas. LendingTree's survey took place in April 2026, after our ill-advised war in Iran started, but before average prices went from around $4 a gallon to a record high of $4.56 today. At the time, 15% of survey respondents said that the price of gas was the hardest part of car ownership to afford, the same number who said insurance was their most difficult expense. I imagine that today's higher gas prices, even just a month later, would skew the answers more strongly toward gas being the hardest expense. These prices won't be going down anytime soon, either.