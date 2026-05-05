Trump Makes Good On Promise To Hike Tariffs On European Cars To 25%

We told you on Monday that Trump was threatening a tariff rate hike on European cars, and here we are. Nothing is "official" official yet, but U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told Reuters the new 25% tariffs are going forward.

The hike is based on Trump accusing the EU of not complying with last year's trade deal, which the EU denies. There may be more to it than noncompliance of a trade agreement, as Trump's sudden shift seems more tied to Europe not running to the U.S. military machine's aid after we started yet another Middle East war with no plan, no clear end in sight, and no provocation, all while driving energy costs on the continent to astronomical rates. Imagine that. From Reuters:

Trump ‌fired off ⁠the tariff post amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and the EU over the war in Iran and European countries' refusal to send navies to open the Strait of Hormuz. The White House said Friday it plans to remove 5,000 U.S. troops from Germany after German Chancellor Friedrich ​Merz said the U.S. ​was being "humiliated" by ⁠Iran in talks to end the conflict in the Middle East. The Trump administration last year imposed a 25% tariff on global automotive imports under ​a national security trade law, but reached a separate deal with the ​EU in ⁠August to lower those duties to a net 15%, inclusive of prior duties.Shares in German carmakers slid on Monday following Trump's decision to hike U.S. tariffs on imported European cars to 25% from the 15% levy ⁠previously ​agreed, dealing a fresh blow to the already battered sector.

Shares for European automakers fell on the news. Automakers are already eating EV development costs in the billions thanks to U.S. policy's manic swings, and now this. Audi in particular is exposed to risk thanks to these shifts, as the VW subsidiary has no U.S. production but big U.S. plans. Audi already intends to slash its workforce to the tune of 7,500 jobs in the next three years, and that was under the 15% tariff plan. Yikes.