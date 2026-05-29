Which Non-Car Company Should Design Its Own EV?

I'm not sure if you saw the news, but the Ferrari Luce didn't exactly receive a warm reception when it was unveiled to the world earlier this week. The less-than-stellar public reaction had less to do with the fact that it was Ferrari's first electric vehicle and more to do with the idea that it's a bit, well, bizarre-looking. It's very not Ferrari, and that's because it wasn't designed in-house or by its former longtime collaborator, Pininfarina. It was designed, instead, by Jony Ive — most famous for his work on things like Apple iPod, iPhone and the original iMac. Any way you slice it, he's very much not a car designer, and neither is his partner, Marc Newson. The new Luce feels like the Apple Car we never got. That idea is what led me to today's question.

I want to know which non-car company you think should take a crack at designing an EV. What company that has never bothered to build a car would probably be pretty good at it if they gave it a go? Since I'm not a stickler, I won't just limit your answer to just tech companies, either. It can be any company of your choosing, just so long as it's not involved in the automotive world.

Of course, other non-car companies have already done stuff like this, especially in China. Xiaomi, which is primarily a cellphone company, makes some really great vehicles. Sony even tried to do it by teaming up with Honda to create the Afeela, but we all know how that turned out.