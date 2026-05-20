The 2026 SUVs With The Most Cargo Space

While Volkswagen's three-row SUV has maintained steady sales recently, it still trails behind most of its competitors, like the Toyota Grand Highlander and Honda Pilot. And it's not because it's bad at the practicality game. The Atlas has a sizeable 20.6 cubic feet of trunk space with all three rows in place, which grows to 55.5 cubic feet if you fold the third row. With the second and third row folded, the Atlas provides a van-like 96.8 cubic feet of cargo volume. Additionally, the cabin has numerous useful nooks and crannies. It also offers ample passenger space, even in the third row.

Perhaps a reason why the Atlas remains outpaced in sales is the lack of a fuel-efficient hybrid powertrain. VW offers only one engine in its three-row SUV — a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, good for 269 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. It offers good acceleration off the line and comes paired with a smooth eight-speed automatic as standard. Still, with a combined EPA rating of 23 mpg for the FWD variant and 22 mpg for the 4Motion AWD, it's significantly thirstier than its hybrid rivals. The 2026 Atlas starts at $40,785 with destination fees.

Interestingly, the brand-new 2027 Volkswagen Atlas will again be offered the 2.0-liter turbo-four, albeit a slightly updated version with 282 hp. Fortunately, VW promised that the mid-cycle refresh will bring a 48-volt hybrid to the range, which should improve fuel economy.