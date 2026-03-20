These 9 Vehicles Still Offer Front Bench Seats

There was a time when the front rows of American cars were less like cockpits and more like parlors, and it was all thanks to the front bench seats. Flat and wide, these imitated the sofas inside people's homes. They could accommodate three people, ranking up the seating capacity of regular sedans to six — which made them great for families with more than three kids. Heck, they were so ubiquitous, that American automakers even equipped muscle cars with front bench seats. The more, the merrier, right?

At one point, though, automakers stopped using front bench seats. As it turns out, they are significantly less safe than two bucket seats. Because they are flat, bench seats don't provide any lateral support during cornering or impact. There's also more occupant interaction during far side impacts, as passengers are seated closer together. Most bench seats in the past were also equipped only with lap belts, and even today, front-middle airbags are not required, so automakers haven't bothered to make them available.

As that implies, you can still buy a new vehicle with front seating for three occupants. Technically, though, these are not bench seats. Instead, automakers are implementing a smaller seat in place of the center armrest while the outer seats remain bolstered. It's a slightly safer solution, and you can even fold the center seat to restore that armrest functionality. For this article, however, we'll call them front bench seats, as they serve largely the same purpose.