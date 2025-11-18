2026 Honda Pilot Goes Big On Screens, Bigger On The Grille

Honda's been busy preparing for the launch of the new Prelude, but that isn't the only thing it's been working on. Now, there's also a refreshed version of its three-row minivan alternative, the Pilot. And if you love big screens, then you're going to be excited, because not only is the driver display bigger, the infotainment screen is, too. Okay, so that probably isn't the best sales pitch on Jalopnik, but something tells us the regular people who buy these SUVs will appreciate it.

Yes, while you were previously only able to get a nine-inch screen in the Pilot, the 2026 Pilot now comes standard with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen. Meanwhile, the driver display has grown from seven inches to 10.2 inches, and according to Honda, that means those screens are now 37% larger and 43% larger, respectively. Odds are, prospective buyers will notice the bigger screens before they notice the tweaked front end and its bigger grille, but it's still an attractive update. Honda also claims the cabin is now quieter, and the steering has been improved. Roof rails and a power liftgate are also now standard, and in addition to a new silver paint option, Honda now offers Smoke Blue Pearl as standard, too.

Honda also tweaked a few of the trims, now offering the Pilot Trailsport with heated rear seats, optional brown leather with orange stitching and Ash Green Metallic paint. Meanwhile, the Pilot Touring now gets a surround-view camera system, nicer materials, and new machine-finished Shark Gray 20-inch alloy wheels. The Pilot Elite gets those same 20-inch alloy wheels, as well as faux-suede seat accents with diamond stitching, and the Pilot Black Edition can now be had with Berlina Black 20-inch alloy wheels.