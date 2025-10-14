2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Refreshed With A Cleaner Nose And 647-HP Range-Extender Powertrain Using Pentastar V6
Jeep's reborn Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer have had a rough go of it. The large three-row SUVs have polarizing styling, to say the least, and despite the brand's nicest interiors ever, the body-on-frame Wagoneers have languished in sales behind their competitors. Switching to the awesome Hurricane inline-6 didn't do much to improve fuel economy, and Jeep doesn't exactly have the best reputation for reliability. Plus, the Wagoneers not wearing Jeep badges and having confusing trim levels hasn't helped things — why, exactly, is there both a Wagoneer and a Grand Wagoneer?
For the 2026 model year, a lot is changing in the Wagoneer world. The big beasts now feature the Jeep badge and branding, and there's no more Wagoneer model. What you've got here is the 2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer, with markedly improved styling, an available range-extender powertrain, and a less-confusing trim structure. It'll still come in at a reasonable price point, with the new base model starting under $65,000, and even the top-of-the-line model is cheaper than a base Lincoln Navigator. Jeep says production of the new Grand Wagoneer will start later this year, but the range-extender will be "late availability."
Not much has changed outside
I thought the Grand Wagoneer was a major design disaster when it first debuted in near-production concept form in 2020, and that opinion has only been reinforced by seeing production models in cheaper trims on smaller wheels. Sadly, the 2026 update is stuck with the same upright greenhouse and awkward proportions, and the only parts from the A-pillar rearward that are actually different are the taillight internals. The only things that have actually undergone a major update are the grille and front bumper, and they do at least make the front end look a lot better. Jeep already teased us with the facelifted Grand Wagoneer a couple months ago, so it's not a surprise, either.
There's now a slimmer seven-slot grille and more refined headlights that have lined LED runnings lights, better aligning the styling with the electric Wagoneer S. A large trapezoidal bumper intake is flanked by T-shaped LEDs, which helps lessen the outgoing model's huge-chin look. It doesn't seem like the hood is different, even. One nice design change is the ditching of all exterior chrome trim in favor of more sustainable materials and processes. You'll be able to get new wheel designs between 18 and 22 inches in size; no option for 24s here, unlike its luxury competition. The 2026 Grand Wagoneer will continue to be offered in longer L form, too.
The REEV will have around 150 miles of EV range
Standard on the Grand Wagoneer will be the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 Hurricane engine, here making 420 horsepower (nice) and 468 pound-feet of torque (almost nice) with a towing capacity of up to 10,000 pounds. You're no longer able to get the Hurricane in its High Output variant, which was previously available in both the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer with 540 hp and 521 lb-ft. Taking the place of that more powerful option will be what Jeep calls the REEV, for range-extended electric vehicle. It's the powertrain that we expected to already be on sale by now in the Ramcharger, which has been confusingly renamed Ram 1500 REV, the name for the now-canceled fully electric truck.
The REEV pairs the classic Pentastar 3.0-liter V6 with two electric motors, a 92-kWh battery pack and a 130-kW onboard generator. Total output from the powertrain is 647 hp and 620 lb-ft. The Pentastar generates mechanical power that's converted into electricity by the generator, which then charges the battery. The wheels are powered exclusively by electricity, and Jeep says it'll hit 60 mph in 5.0 seconds, making it the quickest Grand Wagoneer ever; Car and Driver got a Grand Wagoneer L with the old 510-hp Hurricane from 0-to-60 mph in 4.7 seconds, so we'll see how the REEV does in the real world. Its electric-only range is still being finalized, but Jeep says to expect about 120-150 miles of EV range, with a combined range of over 500 miles.
With all that said, we wouldn't be surprised if Jeep brings back the Hemi V8, which the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer were originally only offered with until the Hurricane was introduced. The Hemi is already available again in the 2026 Ram 1500, so it would be pretty easy for Jeep to put it back under the Wagoneer's hood.
Not much has changed inside, either
Not much has changed inside, either, but the Wagoneer's interior was already pretty nice. (In fact, many of Jeep's interior photos are the same photos used for the 2025 model year Grand Wagoneer.) There are new color schemes, including the Dark Ruby Red you see here in a top-level Summit Reserve model. Capri, Nappa and Palermo leather are all offered, and upper trims have quilted and perforated surfaces with contrasting stitching and piping. Open-pore dark waxed walnut wood is another new option.
The available head-up display has "a significantly larger field of view and a virtual image distance twice that of previous versions," but otherwise the Grand Wagoneer's tech suite remains the same. The gauge cluster screen is either 10.25 inches or 12.3 inches depending on model, and there is both a 12-inch central touchscreen and a 10.25-inch touchscreen below it in the dashboard. You can also spec a 10.25-inch front passenger display, a 10.25-inch climate control display for the second row, and a 10.1-inch rear seat entertainment screen mounted to each front seatback.
Starts under $65k
The 2025 Wagoneer is available in base, Series II, Carbide, Overland, Series III, Limited and Super trims, while the Grand Wagoneer is offered in base and Series III guises, both of which have Obsidian variants with darker exterior accents. For the 2026 Grand Wagoneer, there is just the base trim (called Grand Wagoneer), the mid-range Limited, and the top-end Summit. Only the base Grand Wagoneer is available with rear-wheel drive; the others come standard with four-wheel drive, a $3,000 option on the base model.
If you actually hate simplicity, don't worry, as there are still a bunch of packages to choose from. The Upland package on the base Grand Wagoneer adds a bunch of features to aid off-roading like an active two-speed transfer case, a limited-slip diff, Quadra-Lift air suspension with semi-active damping, functional skid plates, and more. An Altitude Appearance Package on the Limited model adds black exterior accents and titanium window trim, among other things, and similarly, an Obsidian Appearance Package for the Summit gets you a bunch of black styling elements inside and out. Then there's the fanciest Summit Reserve, which gets you all the nicest interior features like ventilated rear seats, a 23-speaker McIntosh sound system and a new suede headliner.
The 2026 Grand Wagoneer starts at $64,740 including Jeep's exorbitant $2,595 destination charge, $2,700 more than the 2025 base Wagoneer. Jeep hasn't released full model line pricing, but it says the Limited Altitude is $73,735, and the Summit Obsidian is $95,985, cheaper than both the current Obsidian and Series III Obsidian models. Going for the long-wheelbase L version of any 2026 Grand Wagoneer tacks $3,000 onto the price.