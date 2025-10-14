2026 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Refreshed With A Cleaner Nose And 647-HP Range-Extender Powertrain Using Pentastar V6

Standard on the Grand Wagoneer will be the twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 Hurricane engine, here making 420 horsepower (nice) and 468 pound-feet of torque (almost nice) with a towing capacity of up to 10,000 pounds. You're no longer able to get the Hurricane in its High Output variant, which was previously available in both the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer with 540 hp and 521 lb-ft. Taking the place of that more powerful option will be what Jeep calls the REEV, for range-extended electric vehicle. It's the powertrain that we expected to already be on sale by now in the Ramcharger, which has been confusingly renamed Ram 1500 REV, the name for the now-canceled fully electric truck.

The REEV pairs the classic Pentastar 3.0-liter V6 with two electric motors, a 92-kWh battery pack and a 130-kW onboard generator. Total output from the powertrain is 647 hp and 620 lb-ft. The Pentastar generates mechanical power that's converted into electricity by the generator, which then charges the battery. The wheels are powered exclusively by electricity, and Jeep says it'll hit 60 mph in 5.0 seconds, making it the quickest Grand Wagoneer ever; Car and Driver got a Grand Wagoneer L with the old 510-hp Hurricane from 0-to-60 mph in 4.7 seconds, so we'll see how the REEV does in the real world. Its electric-only range is still being finalized, but Jeep says to expect about 120-150 miles of EV range, with a combined range of over 500 miles.

With all that said, we wouldn't be surprised if Jeep brings back the Hemi V8, which the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer were originally only offered with until the Hurricane was introduced. The Hemi is already available again in the 2026 Ram 1500, so it would be pretty easy for Jeep to put it back under the Wagoneer's hood.