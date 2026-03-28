Every Minivan Is Cool And Here's The Proof

We can now count all new minivan models on sale in the U.S. on one hand — two if we are generous and account for all different powertrains. In fact, Volkswagen complicated matters as it paused production of the ID Buzz for the 2026 model year. The all-electric minivan will return for the 2027 MY, but for now, you'll be able to buy the remaining 2025 MY retro minivans sitting on dealer lots. Yup, they didn't sell as much as VW anticipated.

So, congratulations, SUVs, you won! Minivans are almost dead in the U.S., so much so that even the mega-cool ID Buzz couldn't win over buyers. Heck, only a few automakers are still competing in the minivan segment. And we think it's a shame. Minivans are not only excellent people carriers, but they handily beat SUVs in the practicality department. They typically have more space for passengers and cargo inside, better seat configurability, and sliding doors that work in tight spaces. They are also easier to get in and out of. Oh, and did we mention minivans are also cheaper?

Sure, minivans can't reach outdoor places, but the same can be said for many crossover SUVs. Besides, some minivans currently on sale in the U.S. come with raised suspensions and AWD for light all-terrain capability. And that's just one of the cool features available on the current crop of family shuttles. The market may be dwindling, but automakers are still innovating to make minivans more attractive. In fact, we think that every minivan is cool, and we'll prove it to you. Who knows, maybe we'll contribute to the resurgence of the minivan in the U.S., after it already won over China!