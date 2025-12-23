Driving The Cadillac Escalade-V And Escalade IQL Is A Reminder That EVs Shouldn't Be Cast Aside

There are some big changes happening in the automotive industry right now. Car companies are wasting no time retreating from their electric vehicle initiatives, backing gas-powered cars once again as customer demand cools and world governments let more stringent emissions regulations go by the wayside. Now I love a high-octane, high-horsepower gas motor as much as the next guy, but after spending time this year with Cadillac's two most powerful SUVs — the supercharged V8–powered Escalade-V and all-electric Escalade IQL — I really think we might be straying down the wrong path.

Yes, there are things the Escalade-V does that the IQL could never in a million years do, like wake up every single person within a city block by doing a simple cold start, but the added benefits of an electric drivetrain in a big luxury car like this outweigh that downside. Plus, the IQL is actually way more powerful than the V, and that's what really matters at the end of the day, isn't it?

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

We're going to take a look into how, despite the allure and charms of a big V8, a competent electric drivetrain is the far-superior solution. Now, because of deregulation and resistance from automakers, we, the consumer, are at risk of losing superior products in the name of protecting companies that make money off the sale of gas and oil and find it far easier to develop V8 engines than electric drivetrains. I've got no reason to think the IQ or IQL will be going away anytime soon, but other automakers that don't have as much forethought as GM (crazy, I know) are clearly scrapping their EV plans and bringing internal combustion engines back to the forefront.

Full Disclosure: Cadillac lent me an Escalade IQL with a full charge (that lasted a hell of a long time) and an Escalade-V with a full tank of gas (that lasted about five minutes) to do with as I pleased.