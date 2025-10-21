SpaceX Settles Lawsuit From Cards Against Humanity Over Dumping Space Garbage On Its Land That You Paid For

In a sentence that would not have made sense 20 years ago, the world's most powerful private-sector space company has settled a lawsuit from a vulgar card game company because the former illegally dumped space trash on the latter's land it bought with your money to fight President Donald Trump. You see, way back in 2017, Cards Against Humanity ran a crowdfunding campaign to buy a piece of land on the Texas-Mexico border with the explicit purpose of denying it to Trump's border wall. This worked, in the sense that there is no border wall there. And then it didn't work, in the sense that SpaceX started tossing trash onto it from its nearby new company town, Starbase. Oops.

Being the subtle, dignified, and tasteful company it is, Cards Against Humanity immediately spun up elonowesyou100dollars.com and sued Musk in 2024, promising to divvy out the spoils amongst those who crowdfunded the land in the first place. It wanted $15 million in damages. Amazingly, SpaceX disagreed, and the case looked like it was headed to court. Then, according to a recent email from the game company, SpaceX "did the legal equivalent of throwing dust in our eyes and kicking us in the balls." That must have been some discovery session.