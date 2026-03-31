What To Know About (And How To Watch) NASA's Artemis II Mission To The Moon

There are no guarantees in rocketry, but if all goes well, NASA's Artemis II mission ought to launch somewhere in the first week of April (this week!), which will bring human beings to the orbit of the Moon for the first time since the 1970s. This is the second part of NASA's ambitious Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the lunar surface in the next few years, with a not-so-secret secondary objective of beating the Chinese there. You can think of Artemis II as the twin of the Apollo VIII mission back in 1968, the flight that proved that we could send people to the Moon and back, though nobody landed. NASA is seeking to prove it still can.

Artemis II will send a crew of four astronauts on a ten-day journey, starting from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and reaching its apex nearly 4,000 miles over the surface of the far side of the Moon. While there will be some science and surveys conducted during the flight, its main purpose is just to prove that the Orion spacecraft can complete this trip successfully. If it does, that will tee up future Artemis missions that do involve landings.

If you'd like to watch the launch, unfortunately tickets to the event are already sold out. However, the Kennedy Space Center is easily observable from publicly accessible areas all around it, so bring a lawn chair and some binoculars and you should be good to go. Expect it to be crowded, although that ought to smooth out a little since nobody knows exactly when the launch will happen. If you are not yourself a Florida dweller, NASA has a running livestream of the Artemis II rocket on YouTube. You can also sign up for watch party updates straight from the space agency; many air and space museums will be hosting their own. Once the mission is underway, you can follow along using the Artemis Real-time Orbit Website (AROW).

The launch windows for the month of April will last for two hours each. The rocket is already on the platform, so provided it passes all its tests, the weather is fine, and nothing else goes wrong, NASA will start the countdown to ignition the soonest it can. Here are the potential launch windows: