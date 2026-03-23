NASA Says Screw All This, Is Just Going To Blow Fuel Up Now

Ever just wanted to blow stuff up? You're not alone: Amercia's space agency does, too. It's very excited to blow stuff up, and what's more, wants to blow increasingly larger amounts of stuff up. If you want to know where it plans to do this, just search your heart, for you knew the answer all along: Florida. Because of course. Florida Man may be off trying to drive a burning car, but Florida NASA has asked him to hold its beer. Its liquid methane-oxygen beer. Which it will then try to blow up. Some people just have the best jobs, man.

NASA is saying this all with a straight face and pretending this is serious work regarding safety, not merely something it wanted to do because why wouldn't it. The underlying concern here is that, after decades of using the same basic fuels, all these newfangled space companies want to use a new one. SpaceX and Blue Origin are among those using cutting-edge thrusters that ignite a mix of methane and liquid oxygen, or "methalox." This mixture creates less residue than kerosene and can be stored at a much higher temperature than liquid hydrogen, a balmy -260 degrees Fahrenheit, per Ars Technica. Sounds great, except for one problem: it can blow up. Well, "problem" if you don't like explosions for some reason.

NASA sure does, so boy howdy is it going to blow a bunch of methalox up. Jason Hopper, from NASA's Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, said, "This type of testing only comes around once every few decades," presumably while giggling. Describing the complex, technical, and again very serious work, he continued: "We put fuel in a rocket, blow it up in a remote location, and measure how big the boom is." These tests are happening at a test site inside Eglin Air Force Base in, where else but, Florida.