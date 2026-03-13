Tesla's 'Fleet' Of Unsupervised Robotaxis In Texas Appears To Have Been Cut From 8 Cars To Only 4

For anyone following along closely at home, after failing to deliver true self-driving cars for more than a decade, Elon Musk decided to launch a robotaxi service in Austin in June 2025. Following the launch, it only took a single day for Tesla's robotaxis to break enough traffic laws that it drew the feds' attention, and oh, by the way, they weren't actually true robotaxis, because they still needed "safety monitors" on board to hopefully keep the Model Ys from killing anyone or making too many mistakes. Only in December did Tesla start testing robotaxis that didn't have safety monitors inside.

Considering more than a million people live in Austin, and at least a million brides celebrate their bachelorette parties there every weekend, four unsupervised robotaxis isn't very many. Then again, there aren't very many cars in the overall fleet, either. According to the Robotaxi Tracker, there are only 37 total Tesla robotaxis in all of Austin. That's probably 37 Tesla robotaxis too many, but it's also a lot less than you'd expect after nearly a year in operation. At least if Tesla's self-driving software is as close to perfect as Elon wants investors to believe.

Is it possible that Tesla's fleet of unsupervised robotaxis being cut in half is a sign the technology is overhyped, Tesla stock is overvalued, and Elon Musk is nothing more than an incredibly wealthy conman? No, that doesn't seem right. This must all be part of Elon's plan to make the upcoming Cybercab even more desirable. Once the Cybercab lands, that stock is going to the moon, baby, and we're all getting rich, guaranteed. Are you thinking $5 trillion valuation? I'm thinking $5 trillion valuation.