Waymo's Confusion Around Emergency Vehicles Is Only Getting Worse: First Responders

There's a pivotal thing bashed into your brain with a healthy dose of fear when you undergo training as a first responder: Every second counts. You are the first to a scene and everything you do, in the time you do it, will determine the outcome of someone's injuries or life. No pressure. So if anything were to get in-between you and say a compromised human, that's precious time ticking away that could lead to more serious injuries, even death. Already first responders have struggled in launch cities to navigate Waymos outright blocking emergency vehicles from responding to scenes, missing signals and violating simple traffic laws and etiquette. And things did start to improve. But officials in Austin and San Francisco are saying that Waymo's behaviors, and how the company responds to them in actual emergencies have regressed, making dealing with emergencies even worse.

A recent Wired article shared some of the discussion concerning the autonomous vehicle's behaviors from a private meeting between the Austin and San Francisco-based first responders and federal regulators at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. There, Mary Ellen Carroll, the executive director of San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management shared that first responders were "actually seeing something interesting: backsliding of some things that had been improved upon." Even more attention was drawn to Waymo's biggest weakness, "the human element" in emergency responses, where the car essentially froze, which created not only a headache for responders, but danger for everyone else.