Waymo Is Coming To Denver And Seattle To Play In The Rain And Snow

After getting run out of Boston, Waymo has announced plans to bring its autonomous ride-hailing vehicles to two northern cities. The Colorado Sun reports that Waymo is coming to Denver, while the Seattle Times says its robotaxis will be coming to the Emerald City as well. These cities will join Los Angeles, San Francisco, Phoenix, Atlanta, and Austin.

In both cities, Waymo will take the gradual rollout approach it's used in the past. The first step will be coordinating with local officials in the areas it intends to operate. Then its Jaguar I-Pace and Zeekr vehicles will begin scanning the area with human drivers in command. Later, the vehicles will take control under close supervision, and will only take passengers once Waymo is satisfied that its robotaxis are fully ready for Denver and Seattle.

Officials in both cities seem to welcome Waymo's arrival. From the Denver Post:

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and Colorado Gov. Jared Polis both supported the local arrival of the new technology Tuesday.

"Whether they need a ride to work, school, the farmer's market, or they're heading out for a night on the town, Waymo is a great way for Denverites to get where they're going safely," Johnston said, according to a statement. "Waymo's innovative, climate-friendly technology will make our streets safer and cleaner, and I can't wait for my first ride."

Seattle's response from the Department of Transportation is cautiously optimistic, but more reserved, reports KING 5:

"The City of Seattle supports innovation that makes transportation safer, more efficient, and more accessible. Seattle has taken a smart, safety-first approach to partnering with autonomous vehicle operators and ensuring these technologies work well for everyone who lives, works, and plays here. As Waymo begins manual data collection on Seattle's streets, we look forward to continuing these partnerships to ensure future services meet our transportation goals.

Community response is mixed. According to Denver 7, some are genuinely interested in the technology and believe in its potential safety benefits. However, taxi and rideshare drivers are concerned about losing their jobs to automated taxis like Waymo, says KING 5, as we've seen in other cities like Boston. Some are also concerned about how capable these vehicles will be in Denver's snowy winter conditions.