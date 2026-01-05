2027 Ram Power Wagon Is A Diesel-Powered Off-Roader With Over 1,000 Pound-Feet Of Torque
If you're into trucks, the Ram Power Wagon is undoubtedly one of the sickest full-size options on sale today with its beefy looks and off-road focus setup. Still, it was always missing a certain something... a Cummins turbodiesel motor. That is, until now. Tim Kuniskis, the madman at the helm of Ram, says the upcoming 2027 Power Wagon is getting a turbocharged 6.7-liter Cummins diesel motor, and the specs make it sound like it produces enough power to resurrect the Dodge brothers.
Horsepower, admittedly, isn't too much to write home about. The big inline-six only puts out 430 hp, but torque is what this thing is all about, baby — 1,075 pound-feet of it to be exact. That power is fed through a beefed-up eight-speed automatic transmission and a taller 3.41:1 axle ratio. It's enough oomph to give the Power Wagon a "nearly" 3,000-pound payload capacity and 20,000-pound tow rating. Not too shabby.
The big bruiser also comes with bigger rear axle shafts (now 34 mm) to manage the higher torque and available automatic-leveling rear air suspension that can help with the newly available fifth-wheel gooseneck trailer preparation. Diesel Power Wagons will be fitted with 20-inch wheels and 34-inch tires. Gas trucks get 17s. It keeps the front and rear coil-spring live axles, each of which is fitted with electric differential locks, with the rear acting as a limited-slip differential. It's also got Bilstein shocks and a hell of a lot of underbody protection.
The Cummins Power Wagon is no different than the gas truck in that it's only offered in a 4x4 crew cab configuration with a 6-foot-4-inch bed. It's even got the same sport performance hood and standard rock rails along the sides that complement the Power Wagon graphics we are oh-so familiar with. Of course, there is now a smattering of Cummins badges to go along with them. It also has functional wheel arch extensions to make room for the much larger tires. Buyers can add in things like body-color door handles, extended LED lighting for the cab and bed and the RamBox cargo management system. They can also throw in trailer mirrors.
On the inside, there are some very old-school cloth bench seats heated front and rear as standard, as well as a not-so-old-school 12-inch infotainment display. If that's not your style, opt for the heated and ventilated front leather bucket seats, 14.5-inch center display and upgraded sound systems. There is also a smattering of available driver aids to make handling a beast like this a bit more manageable. The interior of the Power Wagon is typical Ram, which is to say it's just about the best truck interior you'll find on the market.
Some sacrifices
Buyers will have to pay for the privilege of the Cummins Wagon. It starts at $88,470, including destination. That's nearly $13,000 more than the V8 Power Wagon, but it is roughly in line with the premium the Cummins commands over other Ram 2500 V8 offerings. It's expected to hit dealers sometime in the second half of 2026.
Fitting the Cummins to the Power Wagon makes sense, doesn't it? It's a big truck deserving of a big motor, but be warned: there are going to be some drawbacks and sacrifices if you go with the Cummins over the 6.4 Hemi. The inline-six diesel is longer and heavier than the V8, which means the Power Wagon's iconic factory-winch-prepped bumper isn't going to fit, according to MotorTrend. The motor's plumbing is also going to cause packaging issues with the truck's anti-roll-bar-disconnect systems and locking differentials, so there's going to be some off-road-readiness compromises, and that doesn't even include the fact that it weighs so much more. Weight is sort of the enemy of rock crawling — something the gas Power Wagon is quite good at. Still, even the diesel truck has a 26.1-degree approach and 26-degree departure angle with 13.2 inches of ground clearance and a 20.6-degree breakover angle.
However, none of that deterred Ram. Kuniskis said that customers have been telling them "for years" to put the diesel in the Power Wagon, and who are they to deny the customer a compromised product? Basically, customers will get to decide if they want a bona fide rock crawler in the gas-powered Power Wagon or a towing monster with a really sick look in the diesel-powered Power Wagon.