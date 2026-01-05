2027 Ram Power Wagon Is A Diesel-Powered Off-Roader With Over 1,000 Pound-Feet Of Torque

If you're into trucks, the Ram Power Wagon is undoubtedly one of the sickest full-size options on sale today with its beefy looks and off-road focus setup. Still, it was always missing a certain something... a Cummins turbodiesel motor. That is, until now. Tim Kuniskis, the madman at the helm of Ram, says the upcoming 2027 Power Wagon is getting a turbocharged 6.7-liter Cummins diesel motor, and the specs make it sound like it produces enough power to resurrect the Dodge brothers.

Horsepower, admittedly, isn't too much to write home about. The big inline-six only puts out 430 hp, but torque is what this thing is all about, baby — 1,075 pound-feet of it to be exact. That power is fed through a beefed-up eight-speed automatic transmission and a taller 3.41:1 axle ratio. It's enough oomph to give the Power Wagon a "nearly" 3,000-pound payload capacity and 20,000-pound tow rating. Not too shabby.

Ram

The big bruiser also comes with bigger rear axle shafts (now 34 mm) to manage the higher torque and available automatic-leveling rear air suspension that can help with the newly available fifth-wheel gooseneck trailer preparation. Diesel Power Wagons will be fitted with 20-inch wheels and 34-inch tires. Gas trucks get 17s. It keeps the front and rear coil-spring live axles, each of which is fitted with electric differential locks, with the rear acting as a limited-slip differential. It's also got Bilstein shocks and a hell of a lot of underbody protection.