What're The Differences Between Duramax LML, L5P, LB7, And LBZ Diesel Engines?

For decades now, the big three American automakers have been engaged in a game of one-upmanship over which company can fit the most powerful and torquiest diesel engines in their trucks. And, just as you'd expect, some iconic and popular engines have been spun out of that long-running battle, including the Duramax found in heavy-duty models like the Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD Trail Boss.

After watching the aging 6.5-liter Detroit Diesel engine used in its heavy-duty trucks lag behind competitors such as Ford's Power Stroke and Dodge's Cummins diesels, GM decided to introduce the Duramax engine family in 2001 in an effort to turn the tide. As intended, the Duramax was a major step up from the Detroit engines and proved quite revolutionary, becoming the first diesel pickup engine in the U.S. to feature common-rail injection and aluminum cylinder heads.

Often appreciated for their broad horsepower and torque curves, the Duramax engines are produced by DMAX, then a joint venture of GM and Isuzu Diesel Services of America Inc, though GM took full ownership in 2022. The 6.6 Duramax LB7 was the very first Duramax 6600 family to be designed and developed by DMAX. But several redesigned versions of the engine have made it onto the scene since, including the LBZ, LML, and L5P.

All Duramax 6600 engines share some similarities, namely a common displacement of 6.6 liters, turbocharging, a 32-valve V8 configuration, a high-pressure common-rail direct injection system, and more. But there are also significant differences that allow them to produce varying levels of power.