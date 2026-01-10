What Happened To Detroit Diesel?

Who was known as America's greatest diesel engine maker? You'd probably say Caterpillar or Cummins, but some old timers might argue that Detroit Diesel takes the crown. While this makes for a never-ending debate, there is no question that Detroit Diesel was one of the most prolific engine builders of its time.

The company started in the late 1930s, gambling on diesel technology in an era dominated by thirsty gasoline engines. General Motors witnessed a need for both fuel economy and torque, so it created an entity called the General Motors Diesel Division – which later came to be known as Detroit Diesel. This entity grew exponentially around World War II. Afterwards, these engines became the backbone of American transportation, finding use in trucks, buses, bulldozers, cranes, boats, and even tanks.

It's a company that touched the skies like Icarus, but it came down thanks to complacency and hubris. So what exactly happened to Detroit Diesel? To know the answers, we must first know about the company's first great successes.