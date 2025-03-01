Can Quattro Make A 4,600 Pound Long-Wheelbase Diesel Luxury Sedan A Rally God?

There's no way that a 4,500 pound long-wheelbase diesel-powered luxury sedan from a decade ago could be any good at rallying, right? It'd be too big and heavy, plodding around the rally stage like a depressed elephant, though maybe its aluminum-intensive construction will give it an edge?

Would you be surprised if I told you that this 2014 Audi A8 L TDI–a car with the same 3-liter diesel found in my Porsche Cayenne–was faster on stage than a Porsche Cayman S, a Toyota GR Corolla, or a 700-horsepower Ram TRX? Prepare to be surprised, and watch the video below from Team O'Neil for all the goods.

As it turns out, the old-school Quattro mechanical all-wheel drive and Torsen differentials in this monster, paired with a good set of grippy winter tires, make all the difference.