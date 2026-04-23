Consumer Reports' Top USA-Made Cars Could Unlock Some Major Loan Deductions

Sure, the Tax Policy Center — a joint effort of the Urban Institute and the Brookings Institution — says that President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill will primarily benefit the rich. After all, almost 60% of the tax benefits will go to the top 20% of U.S. taxpayers this year, meaning those who make at least $217,000 annually. Yet in all fairness, there are some aspects of the bill that can be a boon for the rest of us.

The act, for example, features an auto-loan tax break that could be worth up to $10,000 to qualifying buyers — and, importantly, it only covers folks making $100,000 a year or less (or $200,000 for jointly filing married couples). But this tax benefit only applies to purchases of vehicles that undergo their final assembly process in the United States. You can determine this by looking at the car's window sticker, door-jamb label, or vehicle identification number. (The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration helps with the latter by offering a free VIN-decoding tool online.)

Something else nearly as important to keep in mind is that the deduction is expected to expire after 2028. In other words, if you took out a typical car loan today — when average loan lengths are nearly six years — roughly the final three years of interest won't be deductible.

As for which vehicles qualify, we're decoding information from that icon of independent automotive knowledge known as Consumer Reports. According to CR's ranking, only two so-called American brands — compared to four foreign brands — had products among CR's top choices.