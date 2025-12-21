These Car Brands Have The Highest Road Test Scores, According To Consumer Reports

First introduced in 1974, BMW's "Ultimate Driving Machine" marketing still resonates with drivers today — and not just among the brand's dedicated enthusiasts. BMW lived up to its billing with Consumer Reports (CR) experts, being ranked the No. 1 car brand for road-test scores. Two other German brands known for catering to drivers joined BMW in the top five: Audi, which ranked No. 3, and Porsche, which clocked in at No. 5. You could also say that Subaru — the second-place brand — is likewise committed to a unique driving experience, partially backed by its symmetric all-wheel-drive systems.

Yet, if we expand our focus to the seven brands with the highest CR road-test scores, it turns out that three of them come from what might be a more unexpected source: the Hyundai Motor Group. The parent company for Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis saw its brands ranked fourth, sixth, and seventh on CR's list, respectively.

Genesis is certainly building some cred with today's drivers — see the high-performance Genesis G90 Magma Wingback concept. But it's important to remember that CR's road tests are about much more than which car performs best from an enthusiast's point of view. The road-test results are drawn from the 50-or-so new vehicles that the publication brings to its own facility in Colchester each year. There, they're evaluated for aspects like acceleration, braking, ride feel, safety, and more.