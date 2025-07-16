Big Beautiful Bill Includes Auto Loan Tax Break, Some Restrictions Do Apply

These tax breaks for American-made vehicles are the carrot to the stick of tariffs on imports. The amount of actual savings will vary widely, depending on the amount of the loan, the interest rate, and other factors. The average new car loan these days is $44,000 for six years. Someone with good credit and a 6.5% interest rate on this loan could deduct $3,000 the first year, which would save just $660 in taxes. This is a far cry from the $7,500 new and $4,000 used EV credits that are going away. Also, keep in mind that there will be no deductions for anyone after 2028, even though car loans are lasting longer than ever.

Another aspect that could trick people is that the deduction is only available for vehicles built in the U.S., regardless of where the company is based. That means the "Hecho en Mexico" Ford Mustang Mach-E would not qualify for the auto loan deduction, even though Ford is an American company. However, the Toyota Tundra, built in San Antonio, Texas, will be eligible, despite Toyota being based in Japan. This could confuse consumers who wrongly believe the deduction is based on a company's headquarters, leading them to "buy American" when the car is built outside the U.S. and would not qualify.

Certainly, some people will benefit from the auto loan tax deduction. They only need to make just the right amount of money, buy just the right car, made in just the right place, for just the right reasons.