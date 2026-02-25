Consumer Reports' Most Reliable Car Brand Is No Longer Subaru

Reliability sells cars. A 2024 CarGurus study showed that reliability was a key influencing factor for 41% of buyers, more than those who consider budget or expected ownership costs. So bragging rights about dependability are a big deal for automakers. In Consumer Reports' latest findings, Japanese brands continue to dominate the podium on the organization's list of most reliable new cars.

However, the pecking order shifted. For 2026, Toyota takes top spot, while last year's winner, Subaru, dropped to second. Meanwhile, Lexus slid to third, from last year's silver position. Beyond the obvious Toyota-Lexus connection, there's another common link among the top three. Toyota owns about 20% of Subaru, and the two companies share a couple of models (bZ/Solterra and GR86/BRZ).

The changes to Consumer Reports' rankings aren't because Subaru or Lexus has stumbled in reliability, but more that Toyota has improved. Hiccups with the latest versions of some redesigned models held the brand back last year. In 2026, Toyota appears to be firing on all cylinders, according to Consumer Reports. Yet, unreliable Toyotas do exist.