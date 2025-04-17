Oh Look, It's The Honda Losermobile

The Jets might just be one of the saddest franchises in all of North American sports — missing the playoffs every single year since 2010, all while being embarrassing in just about every facet of the game since then. Yet, for some godforsaken reason, Honda decided that this was the team's logo it needed to plaster all over an unsuspecting Ridgeline. That truck probably had dreams when it rolled off the assembly line. Instead, it's saddled with a miserable dark green wrap with Jets football logos all over it.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

No car deserves that, not even the ones I dislike. At the very least, the interior of the Ridgeline was left pretty much intact, so you can drive around in your Jets Ridgeline and hopefully forget how your car is decorated.

In all honesty, no one deserves to be a Jets fan. I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy. It's a fate worse than death in many ways because at least death can be quick. The Jets will drag you down with them to depths you didn't realize you could reach. Now, the Honda Ridgeline has that same association. You hate to see it.