These Brands Make The Best Cars According To Consumer Reports

Toyota placed higher than its luxury sibling, but not by any noticeable margin; it earned an overall score of 75 too, but it has a lower road test score of 77. As with Lexus, predicted reliability and owner satisfaction are good, but only good enough for fifth place. Honda beat out its Japanese adversary by one point, with an overall score of 76, and a superior road test score of 83, as well as the same good predicted reliability and owner satisfaction.

German sports car manufacturer Porsche rounds out the top three best car companies, with an overall score of 79. Its average road test score is 84, and its predicted reliability and owner satisfaction are both good.

Another sporty German, or more accurately Bavarian automaker, claims second place for another year. BMW achieved a great overall score of 82, with the highest average road test score of all automakers in this study at 89. Predicted reliability is only average, but Jake Fisher, senior director of auto testing at Consumer Reports, said, "BMW has made very highly desirable models for years, and their reliability easily outshines all of their European rivals." Well done BMW, but there's still one company that placed higher.

According to Consumer Reports, Subaru is the brand that makes the best cars, yet again. It tied BMW's overall score of 82 and received the second-highest road-test score on the list at 88, but it received good scores for predicted reliability and owner satisfaction.