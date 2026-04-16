The Pentagon Wants Automakers To Build Fewer Cars And More Weapons

The Trump administration has touted a massive stockpile of weapons and ammunition during its involvement in its war with Iran, but now it's looking to American automakers and other manufacturers to play a larger role in weapons production, which is reminiscent of practices used during World War II. Apparently, senior Trump administration and Pentagon officials have held talks about producing weapons and other military supplies automaker executives like General Motor CEO Mary Barra and Ford CEO Jim Farley.

It would seem that the wars in Ukraine and Iran have depleted munitions and other equipment stocks at rates the Pentagon wasn't initially expecting, though these conversations reportedly started before the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran. Sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity say the preliminary talks were wide-ranging and that American manufacturers may need to backstop traditional defense companies. These automakers were even asked if they could "rapidly" shift to defense work. From The Wall Street Journal:

GE Aerospace and the vehicle and machinery maker Oshkosh were among the companies involved in the talks with defense officials. The Defense Department "is committed to rapidly expanding the defense industrial base by leveraging all available commercial solutions and technologies to ensure our warfighters maintain a decisive advantage," a Pentagon official said. The discussions are the latest by the administration to put military manufacturing on what Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has called a "wartime footing." [...] The conflict's strain on U.S. munitions stockpiles is further indication that the military needs more commercial partners to scale up supplies of munitions and tactical hardware, such as missiles and counterdrone technology, quickly. During the talks with U.S. manufacturing executives, defense officials framed bolstering weapons production as a matter of national security. The officials asked whether companies could help as the Pentagon seeks to shore up domestic manufacturing capacity, the people said. The officials also asked executives to identify barriers to taking on additional defense work, from contracting requirements to hurdles in the bidding process.

Of course, automakers have transitioned to defense production in the past, most notably 80 years ago during WWII. Today, for the most part, military production is done by a limited number of contractors. However, GM does have a defense subsidiary that builds a lightweight infantry squad vehicle based on the Chevy Colorado. It is expected to be the leading contender to build a larger infantry squad vehicle for the U.S. Army that'll eventually go on to replace the Humvee.

This also wouldn't be the first time automakers have worked with the Trump administration on something other than cars. During the peak of Covid, Ford and GM teamed up with medical device makers to build tens of thousands of ventilators. This, sadly, will be a far less noble endeavor.