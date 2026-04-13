War On Iran Sends More Buyers To EVs As Gas Prices Rise

Happy Monday! It's April 13, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at European buyers turning to EVs as gas prices rise, and Tesla getting regulatory approval on the continent for FSD. We'll also look at Volkswagen and Audi's faltering U.S. sales, and more Chinese brands looking to build cars in Europe.