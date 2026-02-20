U.S. Auto Industry's Kowtow To Trump Backfires As Supreme Court Strikes Down Tariffs

Over the next week, you'll probably see plenty of analysis (as well as fears that this decision is a sign Roberts intends to finish gutting the Voting Rights Act next) of the decision, likely written by actual lawyers who understand the law better than some random car blogger who once helped an ex study for her 1L finals. But something tells me the biggest question everybody's going to have is, "Okay, so when do we get our money back?"

After all, while far too many voters were willing to pretend Trump's laughable claims that other countries would pay the tariffs were valid if it also meant he'd hurt the people they didn't like, that's just not how tariffs work. Importers pay the tariffs and pass most, if not all of the cost along to the consumer. As the notoriously conservative Wall Street Journal put it in a recent headline, "You're Paying 90% of Trump's Tariffs." And since the Supreme Court just declared those tariff taxes illegal, the taxpayers deserve to get their money back, right?

As obvious as that question is, though, the Roberts decision doesn't appear to have addressed the issue of returning the illegal tariff revenue. At all. In fact, Kavanaugh even went as far as to call Roberts out in his dissent, writing:

One issue will be refunds. Refunds of billions of dollars would have significant consequences for the U. S. Treasury. The Court says nothing today about whether, and if so how, the Government should go about returning the billions of dollars that it has collected from importers. But that process is likely to be a "mess," as was acknowledged at oral argument.

Whether that means Roberts wants the court to avoid taking a role in how the illegal tariff revenue is returned or simply chickened out because it could get messy, no one can say, but I wouldn't get too excited just yet. Since the importers paid the tariff taxes, if the federal government is ultimately forced to return the money it collected illegally, it would most likely go to those companies, not the individual taxpayers stuck paying higher prices. Which sucks for us, but hey, sometimes you've got to take your wins when you can get them.