Stellantis Poised To End 2025 With Its First Annual Loss

Happy Monday! It's February 23, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at the financial impacts of Stellantis' EV reversal, and the lobbying groups in the EU that still care about that whole "environment" thing. We'll also look at the tariffs President Trump imposed out of spite for not being able to impose tariffs, and Lucid's layoffs.