European Automakers Spent $6 Billion On Tariffs Last Year

President Donald Trump is big on tariffs as a way to force manufacturing — seemingly the only industry he considers to be real work — back to the United States. Never mind that we aren't really price competitive on that, and we're more of a services provider as a nation than a goods provider, Trump is going to make us price competitive by making it even more expensive to build a car outside the States. How much more expensive? Billions of dollars last year. From Automotive News:

European automakers lost billions of euros to U.S. import duties last year, with some manufacturers warning they may no longer profit from certain models exported to the U.S. as they press President Trump for relief. Few European automakers have been willing to show investors the full costs to their businesses from the U.S. import taxes, making it hard to gauge the total impact. The visible cost to European automakers was probably more than $6 billion in 2025, according to financial documents, company statements, and analyst estimates. That figure likely understates the true burden because many companies have not fully quantified the hit. Volkswagen Group provided the clearest indication of the scale of the impact, saying tariffs imposed over the final nine months of 2025 cut earnings by €2.9 billion ($3.3 billion). VW exports vehicles to the U.S. that it builds in Europe and at its plants in Mexico. The overall figure includes €1.2 billion at Audi, €700 million at Porsche, and €900 million at VW's namesake brand.

Of course, the costs of tariffs are borne by the importers — the U.S. wings of these companies — rather than the exporters over in Europe. The Germans may be reimbursing their U.S. subsidiaries for now, but that may not last forever.