The United States military, the best funded armed force in the world, is in a desperate race to catch up to the technological powerhouse... Iran? The Pentagon recently unveiled a delta-wing drone called the Low-Cost Uncrewed Combat Attack System (LUCAS), made by SpektreWorks. If it looks a little familiar, it's because it was reverse engineered from captured Iranian Shahed-136 drones, which Russia is currently deploying in Ukraine. That is a tacit admission that America's adversaries have better adapted to the shape of modern warfare than the Pentagon has. If you can't ace the test yourself, just copy the other guy's answers.

While America invented drone warfare during the War on Terror, the focus was on relatively large and expensive platforms, like the original MQ-1 Predator from General Atomics and its successor, the MQ-9 Reaper. But recent developments in conflict zones like Ukraine have demonstrated the power of smaller and cheaper designs, many of which are "kamikaze" drones that are not intended to fly home again. The Shahed (which means "martyr") is a powerful example, capable of flying over 1,200 miles with an 88-pound warhead at a top speed of 115 mph, according to the War Zone. Though somewhat unreliable, they are cheap at $35,000 each, making them easy to mass-produce and launch in huge swarms. Russia blots out the Ukrainian sun with its own version.

LUCAS also costs $35,000, but might not be quite as good as the Iranian original. SpektreWorks also makes a dummy drone based on the Shahed-136 called the FLM 136, which can only fly for 450 miles with a 40-pound warhead. If LUCAS shares those stats, then it is only a fraction as capable as the Shahed, despite being made in the most technologically advanced country in the world. That may boil down to simple economics: it's expensive to make things in America, so to match the price, you have to sacrifice ability.